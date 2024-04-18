Our backbone, our DNA: Rahul to Cong workers





In a post on X from Congress' official handle, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP-RSS are against the idea of India. "You are the Congress worker, our backbone and the DNA of our party. You understand our ideology and you fight for it every day. We couldn't do without you. The elections are taking place. The BJP-RSS are against the idea of India. They are attacking our Constitution, the country's democratic structure, our institutions, including the ECI, as well as the legal framework of India. You fight against the ideology of the RSS on the streets, in the villages, and everywhere. You are the defenders," he said.





"You helped us bring key ideas from the people of India into our Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We rely on you, and we love you! I send you my best wishes. We're going to defeat the BJP and their ideology!" Rahul Gandhi added.





In another post on X from his official handle, Rahul Gandhi said that the aim of the Congress is to ensure the participation of tribals in the building of modern India.





"The aim of the Congress is not only to protect water, forests and land but also to ensure the participation of tribals in the building of modern India. These 6 resolutions of ours dedicated to the tribal society will become a shield for the rights of the tribals by preventing the plunder of resources. The country will become strong only when the foundation is strong," he said. -- PTI

