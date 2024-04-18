MCD mayoral polls: AAP fields Mahesh Khichi for mayor post, Ravinder for dy mayor





Khichi, 45, who represents Dev Nagar ward number 84 in the MCD House, has been associated with the AAP since its inception in 2012.





He was also a part of the 2011 India Against Corruption movement that led to birth of the Arvind Kejriwal-party.





"Considering his contribution to the party, he was fielded as candidate from Dev Nagar ward. He won, and in the last one year, he has worked diligently with the people on the ground. Considering all of this, the party has decided to make him the mayoral candidate for the upcoming term," Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said at a press conference.





Kichi has campaigned for the AAP in many elections, including those in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.





He has also served as booth president, ward president and RWA president of Karol Bagh.





The Dev Nagar ward falls under the Karol Bagh assembly constituency. Kichi is a B.Com graduate from Delhi University's Moti Lal Nehru College. -- PTI

