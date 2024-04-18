RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls first phase: CEC Rajiv Kumar urges people to vote
April 18, 2024  19:11
CEC Rajiv Kumar
CEC Rajiv Kumar
On the eve of the Lok Sabha polls' first phase, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday reminded people of the significance of each vote, saying there have been instances when one vote has mattered in a critical contest. 

Elections are the most beautiful expression of India's democracy and there is "nothing like voting", he said in a video message. 

In view of the heatwave, Kumar said people must take all precautions. 

"But I know the spirit of the Indian voter will beat the summer heat," he said. 

"In our great democracy, elections belong to you, the choice belongs to you... you are deciding the government. You are doing it for your sake, for your family and children, for your village or town and, of course, for the country," he said. 

"I call upon the youth to lead a revolution in electoral participation," the chief election commissioner said as he urged people to cast their ballot. He reminded people that they should never underestimate the power of "your one vote". There are many instances, when one vote has mattered in a critical contest," Kumar said. 

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will kick off on Friday with polling for the first phase scheduled in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stock advice: BSE warns against deepfake videos
Stock advice: BSE warns against deepfake videos

After the National Stock Exchange (NSE), rival bourse BSE on Thursday cautioned investors against deepfake videos of its MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy giving stock recommendations. In a statement, the exchange said it has noticed...

LS polls: Can BJP emerge as an alternative to DMK, AIADMK in TN?
LS polls: Can BJP emerge as an alternative to DMK, AIADMK in TN?

The BJP, which has allied with a few smaller parties, has sought to upend the state's conventional politics, which has so far been indifferent to Hindutva politics, by taking the ruling DMK head-on for its alleged insult of Sanatan...

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Leads The MVP Race
IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Leads The MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after Game 31.

Kohli's wax statue leaves fans scratching their heads
Kohli's wax statue leaves fans scratching their heads

Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled in Jaipur Wax Museum

Phase I: Touch And Go Seats
Phase I: Touch And Go Seats

Polling for the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday, April 19, 2024, with 102 seats out of 543 seats going to the polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances