RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LG seeks report on non-supply of insulin to Kejriwal
April 18, 2024  23:30
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/ANI Photo
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/ANI Photo
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena Thursday asked the director general of prisons to submit a factual report into the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail. 

The LG's order comes after Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi claimed there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities. 

The Raj Niwas said, "Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & purported "conspiracies" against him. 

"Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs. Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM's health will be tolerated," Raj Niwas said in a series of posts on X. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tribal body calls 'indefinite shutdown' in Nagaland ahead of LS polls
Tribal body calls 'indefinite shutdown' in Nagaland ahead of LS polls

The polls for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will begin on 7 am on Friday.

Rohit Sharma: King of Mumbai Sixes
Rohit Sharma: King of Mumbai Sixes

Rohit Sharma breaks Pollard's record for most sixes for MI

RSS won't celebrate centenary next year because ...
RSS won't celebrate centenary next year because ...

The RSS wants to transform society and believes that victory of society must not be judged on wealth creation but religion, he said.

Breast cancer survivor to run London marathon topless
Breast cancer survivor to run London marathon topless

The 50-year-old breast cancer survivor runs topless to help erase the stigma around the disease

IPL PIX: Can Punjab Kings chase down 193?
IPL PIX: Can Punjab Kings chase down 193?

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians played in Mullanpur on Thursday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances