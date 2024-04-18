LG seeks report on non-supply of insulin to Kejriwal





The LG's order comes after Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi claimed there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.





The Raj Niwas said, "Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & purported "conspiracies" against him.





"Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs. Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM's health will be tolerated," Raj Niwas said in a series of posts on X. -- PTI

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena Thursday asked the director general of prisons to submit a factual report into the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail.