RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
JNU was not part of 'tukde tukde' gang: VC
April 18, 2024  16:51
JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
JNU was never "anti-national" or part of the "tukde-tukde" gang, the university's vice-chancellor said on Thursday, asserting that the institution will always foster dissent, debate and democracy. 

 In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who is the first woman vice-chancellor of the university, said the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is "not saffronised" and there is no pressure from the central government in its day-to-day functioning. 

 Pandit, also a JNU alumnus, however, admitted that the campus was polarised when she took over and termed the phase as "unfortunate". 

She claimed that there were mistakes on both sides (students and administration) and the leadership erred in handling the situation. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kerala woman cadet onboard ship seized by Iran returns home
Kerala woman cadet onboard ship seized by Iran returns home

At the airport, Joseph was received by the regional passport officer.

Sensex tanks 455 points dragged by bank stocks
Sensex tanks 455 points dragged by bank stocks

Titan Company, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tata Motors, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were the other laggards. Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Would love to play Test against Pakistan, says Rohit
Would love to play Test against Pakistan, says Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma says he wouldn't mind playing Tests against Pakistan at a neutral venue as it would be a "great contest" against the "superb bowling line-up" of the arch-rivals.

T20 World Cup: Australian Law appointed US head coach
T20 World Cup: Australian Law appointed US head coach

Former Australia batsman Stuart Law has been appointed head coach of the US men's team ahead of their home T20 World Cup in June.

Mrunal-Mouni's Day Out At The Movies
Mrunal-Mouni's Day Out At The Movies

Film folk attended a special screening of this week's release, Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances