More details in a bit.

The Enforcement Directorate attaches flats in Mumbai, Pune and shares worth Rs 98 crore of actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in a money laundering case. "The attached properties include a residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Smt. Shilpa Shetty, a residential Bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra," the ED said.