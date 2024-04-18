Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits J-K's Kishtwar





The NCS stated that the tremors struck at precisely 8:52 pm Indian Standard Time.





The epicenter of the earthquake was located at Latitude 33.32 and Longitude 76.67, at a depth of 5 kilometers, the NCS shared.





"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 18-04-2024, 20:52:34 IST, Lat: 33.32 & Long: 76.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS posted on X.





Last week, on Saturday, April 13, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh region.





"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 13-04-2024, 20:38:40 IST, Lat: 30.19 & Long: 80.43, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS posted on X. -- PTI

