Brij Bhushan: Not in India when incident happened

This matter is related to allegations of sexual harassment levelled by six female wrestlers against Singh. Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has moved an application seeking a direction to place on record the call detail records (CDRs) of coach Vijender in relation to an alleged incident at the WFI office in New Delhi.





He has also sought a direction to investigate the travel document of Singh. Singh has claimed that he was not in Delhi on the said date. He was in Serbia on September 7, 2022. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot reserved the order after hearing the arguments. She also asked the parties to file related judgements.





The matter was at the stage of an order on farming of charge. The court said that it would first decide on the application of the accused. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastav submitted that if something has not been argued by defence counsel, is it the fault of the prosecution. The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that, on analysis of CDR, it was found that the location of the coach was in the same area where the WFI office is situated.





Advocate Rajiv Mohan argued that the victim went to Bulgaria in August 2022. Thereafter, she went to WFI in September 2022. On September 7, 2022, the location of the coach was the WFI office.





"He said that we had submitted those travel documents. If I were not in Delhi, then the plea of alibi would arise in my favour," Advocate Rajiv Mohan argued.





"My request is to verify the travel documents I filed with the police and place the CDR on record," the counsel submitted.





The counsel for the complainant submitted that it was a delaying tactic. If the CDR is so important, that could be asked for earlier. He further submitted that the victim fairly said that she didn't remember the exact date. "But the incident happened at the WFI office. We can file a reply. Counsel for the accused submitted that, as per Delhi police, the CDR was corroborating the incident. However, the CDR is not filed. If it is filed, the travel documents become important. The court asked why this application had been filed on the date of the order. Why did this not come to your attention earlier? He submitted that there is a delay aspect. I can be free at the stage of charge or I can be acquitted."