Blogger warns of high sodium in IndiGo's food





Taking to social media, user Revant Himatsingka 'Food Pharmer' said there is a shocking video about food served by IndiGo.





"Most of us already know that Maggi is a high sodium food! What most of (us) don't know is that Indigo's Magic Upma has 50% more sodium than Maggi, Indigo's Poha has ~83% more sodium than Maggi, and Daal Chawal has as much sodium as Maggi," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.





He also said that just because 'Upma', 'Poha' and 'Daal Chawal' sound healthy, does not mean they are healthy. In a statement on Thursday, IndiGo said the preparation of some pre-packaged products is done as per traditional Indian recipes and the salt content is well within prescribed norms.





"IndiGo serves fresh and pre-packaged food only from the most reputed vendors. All food served on board IndiGo flights carries details on ingredients and nutritional information as per FSSAI norms," it said. Further, IndiGo said it welcomes all feedback to improve the services. The information printed on the package acts as an advisory for passengers to estimate their nutritional intake and consume as per their discretion, the statement said.





In January, food safety watchdog FSSAI issued a show cause notice to IndIGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight. At that time, IndiGo regretted the incident and said it has already taken steps to avoid such incidents in the future.





In the post on Sunday, Himatsingka also said that junk food pretending to be healthy is even more dangerous than junk food. "Indians already consume too much sodium and consuming excess sodium on a regular basis raises our blood pressure and can result in hypertension, heart issues and kidney issues," he said.





He also pointed out that high altitudes reduce taste bud sensitivity. "This is also one of the reasons why most airlines add excess salt" in food. PTI

