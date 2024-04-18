BJP fields Narayan Rane from Sindhudurg seat





Rane's son Nilesh Rane had won the seat in 2009 as the Congress candidate.





Even before the seat was announced Narayan Rane has claimed that he will win the seat by a margin of over 2 lakh votes by defeating Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut.





Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Kiran Samant, brother of state's Industries Minister Uday Samant, was interested in contesting from this seat but BJP seems to have sidelined its ally.

BJP announces Union Minister Narayan Rane as its candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat. The coastal seat, currently represented by Vinayak Raut who is again the candidate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has not been contested by the BJP earlier.