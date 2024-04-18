BJP candidate in row over pointing arrow at mosque





The video which is going viral, appears to have been shot on Wednesday during the Sri Ram Navami procession in the city.





In a post on 'X,' Madhavi said it has come to her notice that an incomplete video of her is being circulated in the media to create negativity.





"I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one's sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," she said in the post.





AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, reacting to the video came down heavily on the saffron party saying there is threat to peace from BJP and RSS.





He rebuked mediapersons also for not giving enough importance to the video.





"You people are not showing the vulgar aggressive act being played near a religious structure by the BJP and RSS. What kind of message is being given with his kind of acts? Had it been me, you people would have put a snake around my neck," he said. -- PTI

