RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
All Indians on seized ship free to go: Iran's envoy
April 18, 2024  22:23
Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized Israel-linked ship MSC ARIES/Screen grab
Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized Israel-linked ship MSC ARIES/Screen grab
Iranian envoy to India, Iraj Elahi, has said that the Indian nationals, crew members of MSC Aries, are not detained and that they are free to go. 

The development comes after a woman cadet named Ann Tessa Joseph landed at the Cochin International airport, who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries. 

"All of them are free to go. They are not detained. They can return India. They are under command of the captain," said envoy Elahi in response to ANI. 

In a major diplomatic win for New Delhi, Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, one of the 17 Indian crew members of the Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' that was seized by Iran on April 13, returned safely to her homeland, the ministry of external affairs informed through an official statement on Thursday. 

The Indian deck cadet landed at Cochin International Airport on Thursday afternoon and was received by the regional passport officer of Cochin. 

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday also added that the Indian mission in Tehran is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit Sharma: King of Mumbai Sixes
Rohit Sharma: King of Mumbai Sixes

Rohit Sharma breaks Pollard's record for most sixes for MI

RSS won't celebrate centenary next year because ...
RSS won't celebrate centenary next year because ...

The RSS wants to transform society and believes that victory of society must not be judged on wealth creation but religion, he said.

Breast cancer survivor to run London marathon topless
Breast cancer survivor to run London marathon topless

The 50-year-old breast cancer survivor runs topless to help erase the stigma around the disease

IPL PIX: Can Punjab Kings chase down 193?
IPL PIX: Can Punjab Kings chase down 193?

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians played in Mullanpur on Thursday

Fate of 8 Union ministers in balance as 102 seats go to polls
Fate of 8 Union ministers in balance as 102 seats go to polls

Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 from third gender. There are as many as 35.67 lakh first time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances