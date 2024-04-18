All Indians on seized ship free to go: Iran's envoy





The development comes after a woman cadet named Ann Tessa Joseph landed at the Cochin International airport, who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries.





"All of them are free to go. They are not detained. They can return India. They are under command of the captain," said envoy Elahi in response to ANI.





In a major diplomatic win for New Delhi, Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, one of the 17 Indian crew members of the Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' that was seized by Iran on April 13, returned safely to her homeland, the ministry of external affairs informed through an official statement on Thursday.





The Indian deck cadet landed at Cochin International Airport on Thursday afternoon and was received by the regional passport officer of Cochin.





The ministry of external affairs on Thursday also added that the Indian mission in Tehran is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. -- ANI

Iranian envoy to India, Iraj Elahi, has said that the Indian nationals, crew members of MSC Aries, are not detained and that they are free to go.