Ajit Pawar reveals what he asked Lord Ganesh in Pune





Sunetra Pawar is contesting her sister-in-law, the sitting MP Supriya Sule who is daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate.





Supriya will also file her nomination from the Baramati seat today. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday that whenever any candidate of Mahayuti files their nomination, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will try to remain present.





Ajit Pawar said, "I have prayed to Lord Bappa that when PM Modi gets elected for the third time there should be a major contribution from Maharashtra and that maximum Mahayuti candidates from Maharashtra shall get elected. We have decided that whenever any candidate of Mahayuti files their nomination, the CM and Deputy CM will try to remain present, we have called everyone to be present today but there is nothing like 'Shakti Pradarshan'."





Sunetra Pawar said that today was a big day for her. "I am going to file my nomination today. So we came here, offered prayers and took blessings," she said. Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from Baramati.

