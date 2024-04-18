RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Accused wanted to scare, not kill Salman: Police
April 18, 2024  09:56
Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, on Tuesday
The Mumbai Crime Branch officials said on Wednesday that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence "intended to just scare him and not murder him."

"The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, which is ongoing," said a Mumbai Crime Branch official.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the Mumbai Crime Branch will record Salman Khan's statement as a witness in the case related to the firing outside his Bandra residence.

Upon the arrival of Mumbai Police officials at Salman Khan's house following the incident, the actor reportedly expressed anger and concern about his family's security. He also raised questions about the security provided by Mumbai Police, saying that such an incident took place despite the heavy deployment of security personnel at his place, sources said.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch disclosed that the perpetrators had conducted a reconnaissance of the actor's residence before carrying out the attack. Moments before the shooting, the assailants parked a motorcycle approximately 100 metres away from Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

After confirming the absence of individuals outside Khan's house, the shooters approached the premises on the motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

In another development, the Mumbai Police filed a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident, citing his use of threatening language on Facebook. -- ANI
