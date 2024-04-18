6 IITs get new directors





While Manindra Agrawal has been appointed as the director of IIT-Kanpur, Devendra Jalihal of IIT-Madras has been appointed as the director of IIT-Guwahati, they said.





Agrawal was a professor at IIT-Kanpur's Department of Computer Science and Engineering.





"Avinash Kumar Agarwal, professor at IIT-Kanpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering, has been appointed as the director of IIT-Jodhpur," a source said.





"Sukumar Mishra has been appointed as the director of IIT-Dhanbad while DS Katti will be the new head of IIT-Goa," the source added.





Amit Patra has been appointed as the director of IIT-BHU.

Six Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) got new directors on Thursday, according to sources in the education ministry.