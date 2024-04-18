150 polling stations in Arunachal to be managed by women: CEO





Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain said over 1,000 women officers and officials have been deployed across these stations to facilitate the electoral process, with women security personnel also stationed for assistance.





Terming it as nique' for a record number of women to participate in the electoral process this time, the CEO highlighted that six district election officers in the state are women.





"In Roing, the headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley district, the deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police and majority of the polling officials are women. It is a encouraging that women are contributing in the election process," Sain said.





Altogether 50,842 government employees have been deployed for conducting polls in the state.





The CEO informed that 2,073 polling teams on Thursday moved to their destinations from various district headquarters.





He added 864 vehicles transporting electronic voting machines and other poll materials have been fitted with GPS system. There are 2,226 polling stations in the state, an official said. -- PTI

