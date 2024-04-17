UK criminalises creation of 'deepfake' images without consent





Deepfake refers to images and videos made to look hyper-realistic, with the victim usually unaware and unable to give their consent.





Under the new offence, those who create such images without consent face a criminal record and an unlimited fine.





If the deepfake content is then shared more widely, offenders could be sent to jail.





"The creation of deepfake sexual images is despicable and completely unacceptable irrespective of whether the image is shared," said Laura Farris, UK Minister for Victims and Safeguarding.





"It is another example of ways in which certain people seek to degrade and dehumanise others -- especially women. And it has the capacity to cause catastrophic consequences if the material is shared more widely. This government will not tolerate it. This new offence sends a crystal-clear message that making this material is immoral, often misogynistic, and a crime," she said. -- PTI

