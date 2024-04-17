Shoma Sen walks out of Mumbai jail after 6 yrs

Shoma Sen walks out of Mumbai jail after 6 yrsApril 17, 2024 14:30
Sen with her daughter Koel
Academic-activist Shoma Kanti Sen was released from Byculla jail in Mumbai at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.
She was arrested in June 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
The Supreme Court granted her bail on April 5, 2024, while taking cognisance of the 'composite effect' of the delay in framing charges coupled with her prolonged detention.
