RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM skipped upper Assam as he afraid of facing tea garden workers: Cong
April 17, 2024  19:46
image
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Nalbari on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that the PM skipped upper Assam where polls are due in the first phase as he was 'afraid' of facing tea garden workers for 'not fulfilling' promises.

Stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' was not permitted in Guwahati in view of commuters' problems, Khera criticised Modi for holding a roadshow through the busy Guwahati-Shillong Road on Tuesday evening, claiming that it created problems for all, from patients to office-goers since the morning.

Addressing a press conference in Sivasagar, Khera said, "We don't know why the prime minister is not coming to upper Assam. He is going to Nalbari where elections are in the third phase. Perhaps he is afraid of facing tea garden workers here as their daily wages are still at Rs 250 and four-laning of national highway is yet to be completed."

Elections to five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur -- in upper Assam are scheduled on April 19, while Nalbari comes under the Barpeta seat where polls are on May 7.

"When Rahul Gandhi ji wanted to take out 'Nyay Yatra' in Guwahati, he didn't get permission. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he (Gandhi) will be put into jail. Sarma, however, allows closing of the GS Road for Modi," Khera alleged.

He maintained that after the declaration of elections, the prime minister is only a 'caretaker PM and rules should be applied to everyone'.

Khera also slammed the prime minister for not visiting violence-hit Manipur.

"The PM is coming to Nalbari but Manipur isn't far from here. We have told him earlier that if Himanta Biswa Sarma does not take him there by helicopter, we will give him a ticket to go and see the condition there."

The senior Congress leader participated in a motorbike rally covering various parts of the Jorhat constituency.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Women hold placards during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Nalbari on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sakshi Malik in TIME's 100 most influential people list
Sakshi Malik in TIME's 100 most influential people list

Sakshi along with two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Bajrang Punia spearheaded the protest against Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding his arrest for intimidating...

ED raids rose by 86 times under BJP government
ED raids rose by 86 times under BJP government

Searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the anti-money laundering law rose by 86 times while arrests and attachment of assets jumped by around 25 times in the 10 years since 2014 compared to the preceding nine-year...

Pathan Slams IPL's Most Expensive Player
Pathan Slams IPL's Most Expensive Player

'Most expensive player in your team can't be your weak link.'

SRK Fulfils Jaiswal's Dream!
SRK Fulfils Jaiswal's Dream!

The scene encloses a famous dialogue from SRK's movie Om Shanti Om: 'Itni shiddhat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, shayad har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai.'

Bitter pill to swallow, emotions were roller-coaster: Iyer
Bitter pill to swallow, emotions were roller-coaster: Iyer

'Bitter pill to swallow,' says Shreays Iyer

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances