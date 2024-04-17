RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Owaisi declares support for Prakash Ambedkar
April 17, 2024  08:58
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has declared his party's support for Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Akola seat in Maharashtra.
        
Notably, the AIMIM and the VBA tied up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the alliance broke during the Maharashtra assembly elections held later that year.

"We believe the leadership of Dalits should come up. I appeal to the AIMIM team from Akola to vote for Prakash Ambedkar," Owaisi said on Tuesday.

Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The AIMIM will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Pune, Owaisi said and declared the candidature of Anis Sundke.

Owaisi also tried to reach out to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, saying, "A person with a thin physique has shaken the state government. I was expecting that Jarange would form a political party. Because justice will be done only after forming a political party and winning elections".

Owaisi alleged that all parties are ganged up against AIMIM's Aurangabad Lok Sabha member Imtiaz Jaleel in the elections.
        
"Two Shiv Senas, two NCPs, BJP and half Congress have come together. People should ask them about their stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR)," he added. -- PTI 
