JU withdraws nod for Ram Navami celebration
April 17, 2024  19:52
image
The state-run Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Wednesday withdrew the permission it gave to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to celebrate Ram Navami on the campus amid protests by Left-backed students' organisations.

The varsity had given the permission to celebrate Ram Navami near Gate 3 from 11 am to 2 pm, they said.

In a notice, Registrar Snehamanju Basu said written complaints were received from different groups of students that such a programme may lead to disruption of peace and harmony on the campus.

In view of that, the 'no-objection' was being withdrawn, the notice said.

The notice also cited a letter from the Higher Education Department that flagged the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is in place for the Lok Sabha polls, and for 'safeguarding the right of every individual for peaceful and undisturbed home life'.

Calling the varsity's decision unfortunate, the ABVP alleged that under pressure from Left-wing organisations such as All India Students Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), the authorities withdrew the permission.

"Only a day ago, the registrar had given permission for the event, which would have been peaceful. Today, suddenly they took a U-turn," an ABVP leader said.

An official of the varsity said the authority did not want a re-run of January 22 when several senior professors were manhandled amid a face-off between different students' outfits during a programme for commemorating the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

So, the moment certain groups raised objections over Ram Navami celebrations on campus, the permission was withdrawn, he said.   -- PTI
