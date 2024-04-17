India's population estimated at 144 crore

India's population is estimated to have reached 144 crore, with 24 per cent in the 0-14 age bracket, according to a recent report by the UNFPA.

The United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) State of World Population - 2024 report -- "Interwoven Lives, Threads of Hope: Ending Inequalities in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights" -- revealed that India's population is estimated to double in 77 years.





India leads globally with an estimated population of 144.17 crore, followed by China at 142.5 crore, according to the report.





India's population was recorded at 121 crore during the last census, conducted in 2011.





The report further detailed that an estimated 24 per cent of India's population is aged 0-14 while 17 per cent is within the 10-19 age range.





The segment aged 10-24 is estimated to constitute 26 per cent, with the 15-64 age group making up 68 per cent. Additionally, 7 per cent of India's population is aged 65 years and above, with men having a life expectancy of 71 years and women 74 years.





The report has found that 30 years of progress in sexual and reproductive health has mostly ignored the most marginalised communities worldwide.





According to the report, the child marriage percentage in India was at 23 between 2006-2023.





The report noted that maternal deaths in India have fallen considerably, accounting for 8 per cent of all such fatalities worldwide.





"India's success is often attributed to improved access to affordable, quality maternal health services as well as efforts to address the impact of gender discrimination on health outcomes," the report said.





However, the report noted that India continues to see dramatic inequities in maternal death risk.





Quoting a report on "Estimates and Correlates of District-Level Maternal Mortality Ratio in India" by PLOS Global Public Health, the UNFPA said recent research into India's 640 districts revealed that while nearly a third achieved the sustainable development goal of reducing maternal mortality ratio below 70 per 100,000 live births, 114 districts still have ratios of 210 or more. -- PTI