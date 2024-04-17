RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
If there is no tampering with EVMs...: Priyanka
April 17, 2024  15:38
image
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Indian National Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and said that if the country conducts fair elections without any tampering of EVMs, then the Bhartiya Janata Party will not secure more than 180 seats.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader questioned the basis of BJP's claim of securing more than 400 seats.

She said, "On what basis are they saying that they will get 400, are they astrologers? Either they have done something from before and they know that they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say that they will get 400 seats?... If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there... is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not gain more than 180 seats, in fact, they will win less than 180 seats."

She also said that she views the election from the people's point of view and stressed that the elections should be conducted based on the issues of the people.

"I am saying this everywhere to the people, that this election should be the election of the people. It should be conducted on the issues of the people."

Attacking PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders, Priyanka alleged that the BJP is not talking about unemployment, and inflation.

"They are not talking about the issues of unemployment and inflation. They are not talking about the real issues faced by farmers and the women. All the conversations are happening only to divert the people's mind."

Claiming that people want change, the Congress leader said that people have not seen any development in their lives for the past 10 years and PM Modi has got disconnected with the people.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'One of the greatest ever T20 innings'
'One of the greatest ever T20 innings'

Buttler, who initially struggled this season, rediscovered his golden touch with a batting masterclass.

A night of firsts in IPL history!
A night of firsts in IPL history!

Centuries were struck, boundaries cleared, and history rewritten.

Unveiling Paris Olympics' most stylish looks
Unveiling Paris Olympics' most stylish looks

Designer Berluti reveals opening ceremony tuxedo for French athletes

Was it Buttler's batting or fitness that won the match?
Was it Buttler's batting or fitness that won the match?

Buttler (107 not out off 60 balls) fought his way through a slow start and rapidly rising asking rate to be there till the end for Rajasthan Royals

KKR's slow over-rate costs Shreyas Iyer big
KKR's slow over-rate costs Shreyas Iyer big

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances