'Divya Abhisheka' performed for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
April 17, 2024  10:07
Divya Abhisheka of Ram Lalla was performed at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and a temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya.

This years Ram Navami is being celebrated for the first time in Ayodhya's Ram temple after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival will be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple.

"The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for," Modi said in a series of posts on X.

This is the fruit of the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of the country over many years, he said.
