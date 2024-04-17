BJP will only get 150 seats: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win only 150 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





"I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking the BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats," Gandhi said while addressing the joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.





"We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well," he added.





Criticising PM Narendra Modi's remarks on poverty, Gandhi said, "No one is saying poverty will be ended in one go, but we can make strong efforts for it."