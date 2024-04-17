RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP expels Manipur leader ahead of LS polls
April 17, 2024  18:58
Just two days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled one of its leaders in Manipur, E Dwijamani Singh, from the party for six years.

Singh of Hiyanglam Mandal of the saffron camp was expelled for 'violation of party's rules and regulations', a statement issued by the BJP's Manipur unit said.

Singh, an ex-MLA of the Congress, joined the saffron camp in 2022 after being denied a ticket by the grand old party.

Immediately after his expulsion from the BJP, Singh returned to the Congress.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party's Inner Manipur candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal. Inner Manipur constituency will go to polls on April 19.   -- PTI
