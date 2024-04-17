RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
8 Indians charged with abduction, human trafficking in Nepal
April 17, 2024  00:42
image
Eight Indian nationals have been charged under various sections of Acts related to human trafficking, organised crime and abduction Kathmandu two months after they were arrested for duping 11 compatriots on the promise of lucrative jobs abroad, the police said on Tuesday. 

In mid-February, 11 Indians, mostly students, were held hostage for over two weeks with a promise to facilitate travel to the USA. 

They were rescued after Nepal police bust a human trafficking racket and arrested eight Indian mafia members along with their Nepali accomplice. 

The police have submitted an investigation report to register cases against the eight Indian nationals for the crime at the Kathmandu District Attorney's Office. 

The arrested include Abdul Rahim, Charanjit Singh, Nipun Gupta, Ramchandra Sharma, Hindu Singh Yadav, Ashok Kumar, Ravi Mewade and Manish Kumar Malhotra, according to Kathmandu District Police Circle statement. 

Named as unki Operation' as the case turned out to be similar to the situation shown in popular Indian actor Sharukh Khan's 2023 movie Dunki, Nepal police said, the 11 persons were kept as hostages in a rented house for more than a month on the outskirts of Kathmandu. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aadhaar, bike documents helped cops identify Salman home shooters
Aadhaar, bike documents helped cops identify Salman home shooters

After identifying the duo, the police used human and technical intelligence to track them.

In Pictures - Buttler ton as Royals pull off biggest IPL chase to beat KKR
In Pictures - Buttler ton as Royals pull off biggest IPL chase to beat KKR

Rajasthan Royals pulled off the highest run chase in the history of IPL to edge Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Ayodhya set for Ram Lalla's Surya tilak on first Ram Navami post-consecration
Ayodhya set for Ram Lalla's Surya tilak on first Ram Navami post-consecration

This would be the first Ram Navami since the consecration of the Ram idol at the new temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. The system was tested by the scientists on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, Jain, Sisodia on AAP's star campaigners list for Gujarat
Kejriwal, Jain, Sisodia on AAP's star campaigners list for Gujarat

Names of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are missing from the list.

29 Maoists slain in Chhattisgarh's biggest ever encounter
29 Maoists slain in Chhattisgarh's biggest ever encounter

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, the state police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances