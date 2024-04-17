8 Indians charged with abduction, human trafficking in Nepal





In mid-February, 11 Indians, mostly students, were held hostage for over two weeks with a promise to facilitate travel to the USA.





They were rescued after Nepal police bust a human trafficking racket and arrested eight Indian mafia members along with their Nepali accomplice.





The police have submitted an investigation report to register cases against the eight Indian nationals for the crime at the Kathmandu District Attorney's Office.





The arrested include Abdul Rahim, Charanjit Singh, Nipun Gupta, Ramchandra Sharma, Hindu Singh Yadav, Ashok Kumar, Ravi Mewade and Manish Kumar Malhotra, according to Kathmandu District Police Circle statement.





Named as unki Operation' as the case turned out to be similar to the situation shown in popular Indian actor Sharukh Khan's 2023 movie Dunki, Nepal police said, the 11 persons were kept as hostages in a rented house for more than a month on the outskirts of Kathmandu. -- PTI

Eight Indian nationals have been charged under various sections of Acts related to human trafficking, organised crime and abduction Kathmandu two months after they were arrested for duping 11 compatriots on the promise of lucrative jobs abroad, the police said on Tuesday.