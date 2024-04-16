RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


You can't degrade allopathy: SC tells Patanjali
April 16, 2024  12:03
Update: Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Balkrishna on Tuesday told the Supreme Court they are willing to tender a public apology in the misleading advertisements case.

"I am willing to give a public apology," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna, told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah. 

 The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom were present in the court, to come forward for an interaction with the bench. "They should feel they have a connect with the court," the bench said. 

"You are doing good work but you can't degrade allopathy," SC tells company's MD Balkrishna.

The court grants one-week time to Ramdev, Balkrishna and Patanjali to issue a public statement in the advertisements case. "We are not saying at this stage we are letting them off the hook," SC tells Ramdev's counsel.

The hearing in the matter is underway and the bench is currently interacting with Ramdev. Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an "unconditional and unqualified apology" before the apex court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products. 

 In two separate affidavits filed in the court, Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an unqualified apology for the "breach of the statement" recorded in the November 21 last year order of the apex court. In the November 21, 2023 order, the top court had noted that counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved had assured it that "henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form". 

 The top court had said Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is "bound down to such assurance".
