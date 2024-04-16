Vote for secular candidates: Goa church to Catholics





In a circular issued ahead of the May 7 voting in the coastal state which has two Lok Sabha seats, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, exhorted Catholics and other citizens to fulfil their democratic responsibility by exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections.





He requested priests, chaplains and superiors of religious houses in Goa to organise special prayer services on May 3 and May 5 for the genuine success of the elections.





"The church's obligation to participate in nation-building and in shaping the moral character of the society is a requirement of our faith. It is in this spirit that all eligible Catholic voters need to exercise their franchise on May 7, 2024, casting their vote for persons with secular credentials, who are truly committed to work for the good of all the people and to uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution," the archbishop said.





The head of the church in Goa said it is universally recognized, especially in a democracy, that the responsibility to make choices in political life rests with each individual, guided by a properly formed conscience. -- PTI

