US NSA Sullivan postpones India visit for 2nd time this year
April 16, 2024  20:52
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan/File image
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan has postponed his visit to India this week in view of the evolving situation in West Asia following escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran. 

It was the second time this year that Sullivan deferred his trip to India. 

The senior Biden administration official was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the progress in implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, besides other issues. 

"Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week," a US embassy spokesperson said. 

West Asia has been reeling under increasing tensions after Iran carried out the first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles early Sunday. 

Iran carried out the attack on Israel in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards including a senior general. 

"NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India," the spokesperson said. -- PTI
Jolt to Congress, EC bars Surjewala campaign over Hema Malini remarks
This is the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle.

Centre in a huddle to understand impact of the Iran-Israel tensions
Top government officials in New Delhi have started discussions with stakeholders ranging from shipping and container companies to export promotion councils to understand the impact of the Iran-Israel tensions and plan ahead....

How Mumbai police traced and arrested 2 Salman house shooters
A senior Gujarat police officer has said that Gupta and Pal were hired by the gang of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan's house.

Pant deserves to be in Indian team for T20 World Cup: Ponting
In Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting's Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Rishabh Pant will feature 'every day of the week'.

29 Maoists killed in major encounter in Chhattisgarh; 3 jawans hurt
Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, the state police said.

