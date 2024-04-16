Ramdev tells SC: Will give public apology





Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna are in he Supreme Court today as it hears the contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved in connection with its misleading ads and Covid cure claims.





The court had come down heavily on the Patanjali founders during the previous hearing last week. It had also pulled up the Uttarakhand government for not acting against the Haridwar-based company.

Advertisements case: Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd MD Balkrishna say they are willing to tender public apology. "I have no intention to show disrespect to court in any manner," Ramdev tells SC during hearing in misleading ads case.