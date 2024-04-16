Rajnath blames ex PMs from Nehru to Rajiv for...





Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Singh emphasized the lack of concrete plans from the Congress over the years. He also highlighted the BJP's initiatives, including uplifting over 1 crore women to 'Lakhpati Didi' status through Self Help Groups.





"From 1951, the Congress, from Jawahar Lal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, had talked about eradication of poverty, but did not present any solution to eradicate it," Singh said, according to a BJP press release.





He said that more than 1 crore women have been made 'Lakhpati Didi' through the help of the Self Help Group and the BJP has promised to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didi. Union Minister and incumbent MP and BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Kathua Jitendra Singh, BJP General Secretaries Ashok Kaul and DK Manyal, among other leaders, were present in the public rally.





According to the BJP release, Rajnath Singh mentioned that the BJP has worked for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and also took the decision of abrogating Article 370 to integrate Jammu and Kashmir as an inseparable part of India.





However, Singh criticized the NC, PDP, and Congress for opposing the article and misleading the public. Rajnath Singh praised Jitendra Singh, stating that as a minister, he fulfills his responsibilities excellently and effectively presents viewpoints in the Parliament.





Singh claimed that instead of relying on previous trends, Jitendra Singh will emerge victorious with the public's blessings and majority votes. The Union Defence Minister highlighted that it is not just India but the whole world that acknowledges the nation's rapid progress. India's stature has increased internationally.





"Earlier, when India spoke on the international stage, its words were not taken seriously enough. But today, when India speaks on the international stage, the whole world listens attentively," he said.





Rajnath Singh noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has progressed economically, jumping from the 11th to the 5th position in terms of its economy's size since 2014.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the Congress on Monday, stating that despite continuous rhetoric about eradicating poverty from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, the party failed to provide effective solutions.