Poll staff reach Naxal-hit Gadchiroli by choppers

Authorities started the process of moving 295 polling personnel of 68 booths at sensitive and hypersensitive locations in Gadchiroli with the help of helicopters of the Indian Air Force and the Army, he said.





The Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency will see a direct contest between BJP's sitting MP Ashok Nete and Congress candidate Dr Namdev Kirsan. The constituency has 16,12,930 voters, including 8,11,836 men, 8,010,82 women and 12 transgender persons. PTI

With three days left for the Lok Sabha poll in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, authorities on Tuesday started the process of moving 295 election staffers by helicopters at sensitive and hypersensitive locations in the insurgency-hit district, an official said.