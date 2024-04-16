RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Navy seizes 940 kg drugs from dhow in Arabian Sea
April 16, 2024  20:05
The dhow apprehended by Navy along with 940 kg narcotics from Arabian Sea/Courtesy Indian Navy on X
The Indian Navy, supported by a multilateral combined task force, has seized 940 kg of contraband narcotics in the Western Arabian Sea, officials said on Tuesday. 

Indian Navy's elite MARCOs commandos, deployed onboard frontline ship INS Talwar, seized the narcotics from a 'dhow' on April 13 as part of an operation named 'Crimson Barracuda', an Indian Navy spokesperson said. 

It was the first time that the Indian Navy carried out a "drug interdiction" as a member of the Combined Maritime Forces. 

INS Talwar, operating in support of the Canadian-led Combined Task Force 150, conducted its first interdiction of illicit narcotics as a member of CMF, seizing 940 kg of drugs in the Arabian Sea, the CMF said. 

The CMF is a 42-nation naval partnership aimed at upholding the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world's most important shipping lanes. 

"Indian Naval ship INS Talwar, mission deployed in Western Arabian Sea for maritime security operations, as part of combined task force led operation Crimson Barracuda successfully apprehended a suspicious dhow on April 13," the Indian Navy spokesperson said. 

"The ship's specialist boarding teams and MARCOs seized 940 kgs of contraband narcotics. The drugs are being disposed off as per standard operating procedures," he said. -- PTI
