RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi govt has brought RBI on the doorstep of insolvency'
April 16, 2024  14:57
image
The situation is so grave now that the RBI is not in a position to save the sinking banks in India. Lakshmi Vilas, Yes Bank, and DHFL are all in the red.

Read the report here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'RCB's difficulties are increasing, someone needs to raise their hand'
'RCB's difficulties are increasing, someone needs to raise their hand'

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh voiced his concerns regarding Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling unit, which conceded the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy...

The Most Important Woman In Ishant Sharma's Life
The Most Important Woman In Ishant Sharma's Life

She is a professional basketball player.

Did Pak Army Chief Sack This General?
Did Pak Army Chief Sack This General?

Was Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar removed because he criticised army chief, General Asim Munir, asks Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

When Varanasi Cheered For Kriti And Ranveer
When Varanasi Cheered For Kriti And Ranveer

The duo were showstoppers for a special Manish Malhotra show.

Nifty cos' profit growth seen at slowest in 5 qtrs
Nifty cos' profit growth seen at slowest in 5 qtrs

The brokerage earnings estimate for the January-March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24) for Nifty 50 companies hints at a slowdown in corporate profit growth while revenue increase is likely to be in low single digits as in the previous two...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances