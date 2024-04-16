Modi govt has brought RBI on the doorstep of insolvency'April 16, 2024 14:57
The situation is so grave now that the RBI is not in a position to save the sinking banks in India. Lakshmi Vilas, Yes Bank, and DHFL are all in the red.
TOP STORIES
'RCB's difficulties are increasing, someone needs to raise their hand'
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh voiced his concerns regarding Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling unit, which conceded the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy...