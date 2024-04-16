Minor fire in North Block, no file damaged: MHA





The cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit in the electrical equipment on the second floor of the building and it was contained within 20 minutes by the joint efforts of CISF, CPWD and Delhi Fire Services.





"A minor fire broke out in Room No. 209, North Block at around 9.15 AM on April 16, 2024 where the International Cooperation Division of the DoP&T (Department of Personnel and Training) is located.





"No injuries have been reported. No physical records/files have been damaged. A few furniture items and some equipment got partially damaged," the spokesperson said.





According to a senior Delhi Fire Service officer, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused by 9.35 am.





The DFS officer said a Xerox machine, some computers and some documents caught fire. -- PTI

