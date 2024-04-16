Men who fired outside Salman's house did 2 recces





The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.





Police said the accused recced Salman Khan's house in Mumbai thrice before the firing incident.





At around 5 am on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside 58-year-old Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai and fled the spot.

In the latest development in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra house, Mumbai's Killa Court on Tuesday sent the two arrested accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25.