RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Men who fired outside Salman's house did 2 recces
April 16, 2024  13:47
image
In the latest development in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra house, Mumbai's Killa Court on Tuesday sent the two arrested accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25. 

 The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

Police said the accused recced Salman Khan's house in Mumbai thrice before the firing incident.     

At around 5 am on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside 58-year-old Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai and fled the spot.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

When Varanasi Cheered For Kriti And Ranveer
When Varanasi Cheered For Kriti And Ranveer

The duo were showstoppers for a special Manish Malhotra show.

Nifty cos' profit growth seen at slowest in 5 qtrs
Nifty cos' profit growth seen at slowest in 5 qtrs

The brokerage earnings estimate for the January-March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24) for Nifty 50 companies hints at a slowdown in corporate profit growth while revenue increase is likely to be in low single digits as in the previous two...

'Everybody would say I should act like my sister'
'Everybody would say I should act like my sister'

'Padmini and I are very different people.' 'Our acting styles are very different. She's from a different era.'

Aamir files FIR over fake video showing him endorse political party
Aamir files FIR over fake video showing him endorse political party

Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party in his 35-year career and the viral video of the Bollywood superstar is "fake" and alarming, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Sharmilee Sharmin
Sharmilee Sharmin

Her wardrobe is as vibrant as her character in Heermandi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances