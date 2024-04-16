RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha CM meets Salman, promises strict action
April 16, 2024  17:27
Eknath Shinde with Salman Khan and Salim Khan
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets actor Salman Khan at the latter's Bandra residence in Mumbai. "Police will take stringent action in the case," Shinde said after meeting the actor.

 In the aftermath of the firing incident, CM Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone and provided him with additional security cover. Shinde also brought up the firing incident with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the superstar's security. 

 He assured Salman that the government was with him and he need not worry. Earlier, on Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.
