RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal moves court to consult his doctor
April 16, 2024  16:44
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved to court, seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conferencing. It is said that his blood sugar is fluctuating, and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal directed ED to file a reply on the application. The court listed the matter for hearing on April 18.

Kejriwal's counsel submitted before the court that his blood sugar level is fluctuating and went down to 46.

In this situation, he should be allowed to consult his doctor three times a week, counsel Vivek Jain submitted.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (ED) Simon Benjamin argued that in jail there are facilities and he can be examined there. He said that he wants to file a reply on the application.

Kejriwal's counsel asked why was ED opposing it if he is taking care of his health.

Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody after his arrest by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23 in the money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Not letting you off the hook': SC asks Ramdev to issue public apology
'Not letting you off the hook': SC asks Ramdev to issue public apology

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted one-week time to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved to issue a public apology in the misleading advertisements case, but said it was not letting them 'off the hook' now.

What action taken on lynchings, cow vigilantism, SC asks states
What action taken on lynchings, cow vigilantism, SC asks states

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked various state governments to apprise it in six weeks on the action taken in incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

Consider objections before ban on ferocious dog breeds: HC to Centre
Consider objections before ban on ferocious dog breeds: HC to Centre

The high court said the objections filed in response to the government's advertisement/ notice published on its website and newspaper shall be considered before finalising the notification.

Heavy selling in IT stocks drags markets down
Heavy selling in IT stocks drags markets down

From the Sensex basket, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards. Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank,...

Musk plans to charge new X users to like, post; says this is to curb bots
Musk plans to charge new X users to like, post; says this is to curb bots

After an upgrade on Monday, the website said new accounts are required to pay a small annual fee before they are able to post, like, bookmark, and reply.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances