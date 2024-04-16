RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's envoy to Ireland breaks MCC?
April 16, 2024  10:43
Political activist Yogendra Yadav red flags the Indian ambassador to Ireland's letter to an Irish paper praising PM Modi. Yadav asks, "Is his not a violation of Model Code of Conduct? Can a serving diplomat bat for a candidate and run down an opposition party, that too in the middle of a national election? @ECISVEEP."

This is what the envoy wrote: See here 
Why Kolhapur scion Shahu Chhatrapati chose Congress over BJP
New era of batting? Forget 200, it's time for 300-run chases!
Firing Is 'Very Disturbing And Unnerving'
The Most Important Woman In Ishant Sharma's Life
Can DK Be Picked For T20 World Cup?
