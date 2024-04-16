India's envoy to Ireland breaks MCC?April 16, 2024 10:43
Political activist Yogendra Yadav red flags the Indian ambassador to Ireland's letter to an Irish paper praising PM Modi. Yadav asks, "Is his not a violation of Model Code of Conduct? Can a serving diplomat bat for a candidate and run down an opposition party, that too in the middle of a national election? @ECISVEEP."
This is what the envoy wrote: See here
