RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India to test IAF's 130 km Astra Mark-2 missile soon
April 16, 2024  21:43
LCA Tejas firing an Astra Mark-1 missile/File Image/ANI Photo
LCA Tejas firing an Astra Mark-1 missile/File Image/ANI Photo
In a major capability boost for the Air Force's fighter fleet, India is planning to carry out the first test of the 120-130 km strike range Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missile in next few months.  

The Astra Mark-1 air-to-air missile with strike range of around 90-100 kms is already in the Indian Air Force and is already integrated with the LCA Tejas and the Su-30 MKI fighter jets.  

The work on developing the 120-130 km strike range Astra Mark-2 air-to-air missile is going on and we are looking to carry out the first test firing in the next few months, defence officials said.  

The Astra Mark 2 would give the Indian Air Force an edge over the adversaries in air-to-air combat and can also be offered as an export product to friendly foreign countries operating the Russian origin Sukhoi, they said.  

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been working towards developing the Astra Mark-1 and Astra Mark 2, along with a longer version, the Astra Mark-3, which would give it a capability similar to the Meteor missiles that have come to India along with the Rafael fighter jets.  

The Pakistanis may have long-range Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles but there is no clarity about the claims made by them about its capabilities.  

The ministry of defence has already signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited for supplying Astra Mark-1 beyond visual range air-to-air missiles for the Indian Air Force and the Navy. -- ANI                       
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian Army looks for counter-terror learnings from Israel-Hamas war
Indian Army looks for counter-terror learnings from Israel-Hamas war

Addressing mediapersons after the investiture ceremony of ARTRAC, Singh said the Army has to understand and study these scenarios so that it is prepared if it has to undergo a similar situation tomorrow.

IPL PIX: Narine delights Eden with maiden T20 century!
IPL PIX: Narine delights Eden with maiden T20 century!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Wayanad May Not Be A Breeze For Rahul
Wayanad May Not Be A Breeze For Rahul

Wayanad will continue to support Rahul but not to the same extent as in 2019, when his margin of victory had been enormous. Articulate, to the point and speaking in fluent Malayalam, CPI's Annie Raja, had the people who gathered to see...

Smartphone makers pin hopes on new launches after tepid March quarter
Smartphone makers pin hopes on new launches after tepid March quarter

For the smart phone industry, it has been a lacklustre quarter of CY2024, with sales falling by 3-4 per cent over the same period last year, according to Counterpoint Research projections. However, with the launch of many new models in...

IPL 2024: Warner still doubtful for Gujarat Titans clash
IPL 2024: Warner still doubtful for Gujarat Titans clash

A call on David Warner's participation in the IPL game against Gujarat Titans will be taken only after the fitness test ahead of the match.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances