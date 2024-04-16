IMD issues thunderstorm warning with moderate rain for Thane





"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Thane during the next 3-4 hours," IMD said on Monday.





The IMD issued a notice to take precautions while moving out. The IMD has alerted Mumbai and several other regions in Maharashtra about impending heat conditions on April 15 and April 16, 2024.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds in Thane for the next 3 to 4 hours between Monday and Tuesday, giving temporary respite from the heatwave conditions in the district.