India is gearing up for the first of seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, starting from April 19. This time, the elections for the Lower House will be held in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, and the last will be on June 1. Among the major states going to polls in Phase 1 are Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.