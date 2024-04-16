RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAF veteran Dalip Singh Majithia dies at 103
April 16, 2024  21:23
IAF veteran Dalip Singh Majithia (second from right)/ANI on X
Veteran air warrior Squadron Leader (retd) Dalip Singh Majithia, who joined the Indian Air Force during the tumultuous years of World War II and distinguished himself as a "fearless aviator" during his career, has died. 

He was 103. 

The centenarian, who had "over 1,100 flying hours to his name", including missions in aircraft such as Hurricanes and Spitfires, passed away at Uttarakhand's Rudrapur in the early hours of Tuesday, IAF sources said. 

He was affectionately called 'Maji' by his fellow air warriors. 

Sqn Ldr Majithia's leadership skills were forged and tested in the crucible of war, they said. 

From patrolling of skies to reconnaissance and bombing missions, he took on each challenge with grit, skill and unparalleled courage. 

His tenure as the flight commander of the legendary Number 4 Squadron -- 'The Fighting Oorials' -- from 1942 to 1943 at Burma, remains etched in the annals of history, the IAF sources added. 

Under his guidance, this squadron became synonymous with bravery and camaraderie, and earned accolades and admiration from all quarters, they said. 

The IAF on Tuesday bade final farewell to its icon as the centenarian air warrior left an impressive legacy behind. 

He was born in Shimla on July 27, 1920 and his passion for aviation propelled him to join the IAF volunteer reserve in 1940 during the tumultuous years of World War II, the IAF sources said. -- PTI
