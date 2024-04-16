RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hotels in Delhi's Karol Bagh, Najafgarh offer 20% discount for voters
April 16, 2024  23:07
In a bid to boost voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, hotels located in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh zones here have announced a 20 percent discount offer for eligible voters, officials said on Tuesday. 

The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi are slated for May 25. 

"This initiative underscores the crucial role of voter participation in strengthening democracy and nurturing civic responsibility," Abhishek Mishra, deputy commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone, said. 

Under this scheme, voters must provide the proof of their participation by displaying the ink mark on their finger to avail of the discount. 

Emphasising the significance of every vote, Mishra said, "The initiative aims to encourage citizens to actively engage in the democratic process and fulfil their civic duty. By providing tangible benefits to voters, the associations hope to drive up the voter turnout and promote civic engagement in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh areas." 

He also said that the public health department of MCD is approaching traders in the Karol Bagh area to explore the possibility of extending similar "enticing" offers. -- PTI
