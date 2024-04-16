RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hit-and-run: Car travels 18 km with biker's body
April 16, 2024  14:23
A car driver in Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh, collided with a biker and drove for 18 kilometres with the victim's body on the roof of the vehicle.

 The driver fled the scene and is still at large, but a murder case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver. A fatal road accident occurred near Kothapalli in Atmakuru Mandal on Sunday night, resulting in the tragic death of a biker.

 The collision occurred when a car and a bike collided, causing Erriswamy to be thrown into the air and subsequently onto the car, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the car continued for approximately 18 kilometres without stopping, eventually coming to a halt at Hanimireddypalli before fleeing the scene. 

Authorities are currently piecing together the full sequence of events surrounding the incident. Sub-Inspector Atmakuru Muneer Ahmed stated that upon receiving reports of the accident involving an Innova vehicle, law enforcement officers promptly responded and commenced an investigation.

 However, the body of the deceased biker was not initially located at the scene. The driver, whose identity remains unknown at this time, abandoned the vehicle after sounding an alarm. 

Nonetheless, authorities have obtained relevant details, including the vehicle's registration number, and have activated the mobile phone found within the vehicle for further investigation.
