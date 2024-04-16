RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Days ahead of voting, Gadkari unveils manifesto for Nagpur, promises new jobs
April 16, 2024  18:48
Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday released his own "manifesto", promising to create one lakh jobs in the next five years if re-elected and put the urban constituency in Maharashtra among top five cities in terms of development and cleanliness. 

Gadkari's 'Vachannama' or election manifesto underlined his vision for Nagpur for the next five years if elected from the Vidarbha city, where voting will take place in the first phase on April 19, for a third term. 

Addressing a press conference after releasing the document three days ahead of polling, the 66-year-old senior BJP leader also gave account of the work done by him as an MP in the last ten years. 

Gadkari emphasised that in his third term he will work towards making Nagpur 'sundar and swachh' (beautiful and clean) and putting it among top five cities in the country in terms of development, sanitation and hygiene. 

The former BJP president said with the help of state and central governments he will help towards giving ownership rights to residents of unauthorised slums on regularisation and help them in construction of new houses. 

The Union minister said he has already started the work in one of of the slum areas in the city and given ownership rights of 500 to 600 houses. -- PTI
