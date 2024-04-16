Congress: Is the party withering away?





"That Rahul Gandhi is confused about organisational matters and incoherent about political messaging is a grouse most of them, including those who have closely worked with him over the decades, invariably share in private chats. This glaring shortcoming of the leader -- which broadly translates to the failure of his party in gauging the strength of its ideological opponent -- has a correlation with the mass exodus of Congress leaders and workers across the country, many of them aver."