Congress: Is the party withering away?April 16, 2024 11:06
"That Rahul Gandhi is confused about organisational matters and incoherent about political messaging is a grouse most of them, including those who have closely worked with him over the decades, invariably share in private chats. This glaring shortcoming of the leader -- which broadly translates to the failure of his party in gauging the strength of its ideological opponent -- has a correlation with the mass exodus of Congress leaders and workers across the country, many of them aver."
