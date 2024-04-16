Boat capsizes in Jhelum river in J-K; 4 dead, many missing





Officials said many others are missing and a rescue operation is underway. It was not clear as to how many people were travelling in the boat. Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

A boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and many others missing, officials said. Three people were rescued after the incident in Gandbal Nowgam area.