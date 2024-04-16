RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Boat capsizes in Jhelum river in J-K; 4 dead, many missing
April 16, 2024  14:07
Rescuers fish out a school bag from the river. Pic: Umar Ganie
Rescuers fish out a school bag from the river. Pic: Umar Ganie
A boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and many others missing, officials said. Three people were rescued after the incident in Gandbal Nowgam area.

 Officials said many others are missing and a rescue operation is underway. It was not clear as to how many people were travelling in the boat. Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.
