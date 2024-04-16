RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP tried to split AIADMK, alleges Palaniswami
April 16, 2024  01:13
AIADMK general secretary Edppadi K Palaniswami/File image
AIADMK general secretary Edppadi K Palaniswami on Monday alleged the BJP tried to "split" his party but such efforts have been successfully countered. 

BJP, AIADMK's former ally, was involved in a "false propaganda" against the former as part of a "divide and rule." 

In a letter to partymen ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, he said the AIADMK has overcome many challenges since its inception in 1972. 

Unwanted weeds in the "field called AIADMK have been removed and we are ready for harvest," he said in what seemed to be an apparent reference at expelled party leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters. 

"The BJP, despite being a national party has descended to a divide and rule of the people, carrying out a false propaganda against us as its full-time election campaign." 

"After countering the various efforts undertaken by them to split our party, today we stand strong united. Haven't we been witnessing the violence, venomous arrows shot from the north, the obnoxious arrangements made due to the arrogance of power since 1972 when the party was founded. Haven't we been tasting success overcoming all these cowardice," he said. -- PTI
